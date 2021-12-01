Local woman warms hearts with reason she donated to Channel 4 Toy Drive

A local woman told News4Jax the reason she chose to donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Channel 4 kicked off its Positively JAX Toy Drive on Wednesday, and people from all over dropped off new, unwrapped toys for Jacksonville Toys for Tots.

While we saw many faces, one person stood out for the reason she was there.

Lucinda Jones stopped by to drop off toys and a shoebox filled with personal care items for our Shoeboxes of Love drive.

Jones purchased bicycles and dropped them off at the station around 9 a.m. In an emotional interview with News4JAX reporter Lena Pringle, Jones said she loves to give back.

“I woke up this morning and I’m just glad to be here,” Jones said.

She said she knows the feeling of being a young child and not getting everything she wanted, so when she can, she loves to help out.

“I love doing this for the kids. So when I can afford it, I do it. I go spend the money,” Jones said.

If you would like to donate, there is still time. News4JAX will be collecting toys on Wednesday through 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it on Wednesday, we will be collecting new, unwrapped toys through Thursday, Dec. 9.

WHO: News4JAX, Channel 4 and Toys for Tots

WHAT: All-day toy drop-off

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 4 Studios, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Donate an unwrapped toy for a child up to age 12 at the annual Channel 4 Toy Drive.

