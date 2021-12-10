500 local kids to receive toys during Yulee grad Derrick Henry’s annual event

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Derrick Henry is hosting his annual toy giveaway this weekend in Nassau County.

The holiday giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Walmart located at 464016 FL-200 Yulee, FL 32097.

Volunteers will be passing out toys to the first 500 kids who arrive at Walmart in Yulee, FL.

The iconic football running back Derrick Henry graduated from Yulee High School and loves to come back to the First Coast and donate his time and money to better our community.

