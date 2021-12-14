Help give Jacksonville a ‘Silent Night’ by fostering a pet this holiday season

A dog stays at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. The shelter just received a $10,000 donation from a local man who hit the $1 million jackpot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s annual “Silent Night” program that aims to empty animal shelters for the holidays will soon be in full swing.

Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) are inviting everyone to foster a cat or dog. The goal is to empty the shelters by Christmas Eve.

Pick-up will begin on Dec. 20 and will run until Dec. 24. All foster pets will be returned between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28, unless you choose to adopt your foster!

Giving a cat or dog love during the season is not only a gift for them but also, a gift for you, too!

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions:

When can I pick up an animal?

You can stop in anytime between December 20th and December 24th during our adoption facility hours (listed at the bottom of this page) and speak to the front desk.



Will there be a way to reserve a specific animal before stopping in?

We will not be reserving specific animals ahead of time as it will be first come, first served. We will be beginning Silent Night at 12pm on December 20th so we invite you to stop in and visit us when we open!



What do I need to bring?



We ask that you bring the following depending on the animal you plan to foster. If you are unable to bring either of the requested items we will do our best to accommodate you. JHS will supply a bag of food and any necessities the animal needs to be successful during Silent Night!

Dogs – New or gently used dog collar and a new or gently used leash.

Cats – New or gently used cat carrier



Can I foster if I have other animals in the home?

Absolutely! If you have another dog or cat please inform the front desk staff upon check-in. The more information you provide for us the better fit we can find for you! Please let them know how many animals are in the home, what types, and what sizes.



Do you have any Dogs/Cats that are good with kids?

We do! Upon arrival please inform the front desk if you have children at home. Whether you have small children or older is also important. The more information you provide to us the better we can assist with placement.



When does the animal need to be returned?

We ask that you return your animal between December 26th and December 28th.



Help! I have fallen in love with my pet. Can I adopt them?

Yes! The animals that we are sending out are adoptable. Please reach out to our adoptions team at adoptions@jaxhumane.org or give us a call at 904.725.8766.

