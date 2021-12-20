‘Merry & Joy’: Gifts delivered to Jacksonville mother who usually delivers gifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re helping people be “merry” with gifts of “joy” in hopes you’ll be inspired to pay it forward during the holidays.

Our Positively JAX series “Merry & Joy” took us to Northwest Jacksonville and one local mother who usually comes bearing gifts.

It’s been a challenge making ends meet for Amazon delivery driver Katia Means, so this time, we’re delivering gifts to her after a retired first responder, who wants to remain anonymous, asked for our help sharing his love of gardening with other families this Christmas.

“I have a 2- and 3-year-old,” Means proudly told us.

Means is also engaged to be married to her high school sweetheart.

“My sister is also an Amazon delivery driver with me, so I see her often,” Means explained.

Means was excited to see us at her Magnolia Gardens home after she was allowed off work early. It was perfect timing, as we were able to share with her gifts of home-grown vegetables, fruit and a turkey from the retired first responder.

Ad

“I could do something with this!” Means exclaimed upon seeing the fresh food.

‘Merry & Joy’: Positively JAX series with firefighters & law enforcement hopes to inspire others | Helping lift spirits of Jacksonville mother of 7

With a wedding on the way and Christmas coming, the final gift we delivered from the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police also came at the perfect time.

“I was not expecting this!” Means shouted as she opened an envelope containing $400. “I’m definitely going to reach out to them to thank them. Seriously! This is great!”

We hope the happiness such gifts have given those receiving them will encourage you to share what you have with others this holiday season.

Ad

There are more surprise deliveries on the way to local families as we continue our “Merry & Joy” series.