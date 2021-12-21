‘Merry & Joy’: Special gifts arrive in the nick of time for nurse, her family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our Positively JAX series “Merry & Joy” aims to inspire you to pay it forward this holiday season.

If you need some gift-giving inspiration, meet Jacqueline Stitch and her family. They were overjoyed to receive special gifts of homegrown vegetables, fruit and a turkey from an anonymous donor, along with a $400 gift from the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police.

“It’s very appreciated. Thank you,” said Stitch, who has a full-time job as a nurse, is in school and has a child with special needs. “As a nurse, I bust my butt five days a week, and I’m in school, and it’s just not enough. And then my dad’s with us, and I kind of take care of him.”

She also said her car recently broke down, so she plans to use the money for the deductible on her car.

She said she is looking forward to better things in the new year.