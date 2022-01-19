45 dogs, cats adopted during Jacksonville shelter’s ‘Betty White Challenge’

45 dogs and cats met their new families during the Jax ACPS Betty White Challenge Adoption event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services put its own little spin on the Betty White challenge.

The Betty White challenge was started by fans all across the country and encouraged people to donate $5 to local animal rescues or shelters.

ACPS Jacksonville held a 3-day only adoption special with the goal being for 100 pets to be adopted by Monday to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday, which is on January 17th.

The City of Jacksonville (COJ) said 45 dogs and cats met their new families during the event.

“They had so much fun celebrating Betty’s birthday that they decided to celebrate all week long,” The COJ said.

Free adoptions have been extended through Friday, Jan. 21.

More information about the event or the adoption process is available on the Jacksonville ACPS website.

