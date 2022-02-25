‘Geriatric Tooth Fairy’ makes a Positively JAX difference for older community in need of oral care

Sonya Dunbar is a dental hygienist who volunteers her time visiting local community centers and long-term care facilities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Older Americans with the poorest oral health tend to those who are economically disadvantaged, lack insurance and are members of racial and ethnic minorities. And if they’re disabled, homebound or live in a nursing home it increases the risk of poor oral health. Well, a Jacksonville woman known at the “Geriatric Tooth Fairy” wants to make a Positively Jax difference and change that.

Sonya Dunbar is a dental hygienist. She volunteers her time visiting local community centers and long-term care facilities teaching the staff about proper oral care for aging adults. She even has a mobile trailer that visits underserved communities providing oral care. That includes providing free services and handing out free oral care products.

Sonya calls her mission, “S.O.S.: Saving Our Seniors.” The goal is to reduce health risks and morbidity among seniors due to poor oral health care.

Studies show that people with poor oral health tend to have higher rates of heart disease and stroke.

“Sonya is very caring of our seniors on another level,” wrote Serena Robinson on The Geriatric Tooth Fairy’s Facebook page.

“Amazing and wonderful person that is very passionate about helping our seniors,” wrote April Jordan Adams.

She was also a finalist in the Trailblazer category of the 2021 Jacksonville Image Awards, which recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

If you want more information about the Geriatric Tooth Fairy visit Sonya’s website: https://sonyadunbar.com/.