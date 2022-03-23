Jacksonville student athletes score shopping spree at Academy Sports & Outdoors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Academy Sports and Outdoors and The Boselli Foundation on Tuesday provided a $2,800 shopping spree to 28 Jacksonville student athletes from Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School.

The students each received a $100 Academy gift card to shop the store alongside former Jaguar Tony Boselli, who recently became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED: New Hall of Famer Tony Boselli relishes time to give back

“For me, personally, coaches invested in me young. So, when the opportunity arose for me to do the same, you know, had to step up to the plate,” said Coach Clay Kilgore, with Matthew Gilbert Middle.

The team’s coach — considering his work with the team, along with a couple of other coaches, an investment in everyone’s future.

There were smiles all around, and the young athletes no doubt scored some positive memories for life.

Ad

Additionally, the students were surprised with a new pair of cleats and items from the Jaguars Foundation. Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School was surprised with practice equipment that will be donated to help support the school’s soccer program.