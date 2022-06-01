Donut donations ‘Sprinkle Joy’ on National Donut Day

Just donut do it.

Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day and Dunkin’ is helping Florida and Georgia celebrate while recognizing some of the Jacksonville area’s first responders and helpers. The doughnut chain is partnering with The Salvation Army to help sprinkle some joy into the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin’ of Jacksonville is donating over 1,200 donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters.

Throughout the Southeast, including Florida and Georgia, Dunkin’ will donate a combined 6,600 donuts to The Salvation Army to support its first responders and community partners throughout the region.

Guests in and around Jacksonville can join in on the celebration on Friday, June 3, by enjoying a free classic Dunkin’ donut of their choice with the purchase of any drink. Guests can grab their favorite sips at Dunkin’ like a Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee or Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher and receive a free donut. Enjoy classic donut favorites, including the new Cornbread Donut, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more. This special offer is available all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, at participating Dunkin’ locations, while supplies last.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

WHEN:

Friday, June 3, 2022

WHERE:

Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Jacksonville