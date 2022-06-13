Volunteers needed for July 5 Beaches clean-up

SnapJAX user donronricosuave shared the fascinating fog photo above from Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will partner with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5 Beaches Cleanup following the Independence Day holiday.

Last year, the event drew 221 volunteers who donated 442 hours to collect 150 bags or 3,000 pounds of debris.

When: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Where: Litter collection bags and gloves will be distributed to volunteers at the following locations:

Atlantic Beach at the ocean

Beach Boulevard at the ocean

Seagate Avenue at the ocean

What: Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline, enhancing the beauty and safety of Jacksonville’s beaches.

Participants must be at least 18 or accompanied by an adult, should wear sturdy footwear and sun protection, and should bring their own drinking water. The cleanups will only be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Advance registration is not required.

For more information, call Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at (904) 255-8276.