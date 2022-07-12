Southside neighborhood filled with messages of kindness & encouragement

Photo shows one of the encouraging messages posted in the Southside neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Messages of kindness and encouragement were spotted Monday in a Southside Jacksonville neighborhood.

The kind messages come after two News4JAX viewers in two different Southside neighborhoods said they received two anti-Semitic letters over the weekend. One flyer specifically targeted the Jewish faith.

But now, someone’s on a campaign to stop the hate, pushing love and patience.

“With the way the world is right now, we could use all the positivity we can get,” said Tim Frazer, who lives in the Glynlea/Grove Park neighborhood where the messages of encouragement were seen.

The signs, which are popping up all around the neighborhood, urge others to “try love instead of hate” and say “we are all in this together.”

Frazer sees the simple notes as a catalyst for good. Positive messages, he says, that could bring about a bit of positive change.

“It’s good to see that people are leaving notes on signs, that at least they are positive messages,” he said. “Maybe it’ll get people to think about, you know, what they’re doing with their life and how to treat other people and how to love one another.”