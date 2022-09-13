Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship.

Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in support of the organization’s mission to solve hunger in Northeast Florida.

“Morgan & Morgan is excited to support Feeding Northeast Florida as they fight for a day when no person in Northeast Florida is food insecure,” said Jason Miller, managing partner of Morgan & Morgan’s Jacksonville office. “Our hope is that through our financial contributions and volunteering, we can help alleviate hunger, bring awareness to this important issue and inspire others in our community to do the same.”

According to FNEFL, one in seven adults is facing hunger and one in five children will go to bed hungry.

“We work to alleviate hunger every day, but it would not be possible without the generosity of our sponsors like Morgan & Morgan,” said Susan King, President & CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. “We continue to battle a crisis of hunger in our region and the need for support is now greater than ever. We are so grateful for organizations that understand the benefit in helping us fill the gap for our neighbors in need. Through both their volunteerism and financial support, Morgan & Morgan is helping us continue to make a real difference for our community.”

With the donation announced Tuesday, Morgan & Morgan will be the title sponsor for FNEFL’s annual premier fundraising event, Empty Bowls, where community and business leaders come together for a simple luncheon of soup and bread to bring attention to the issue of hunger in the region.

Morgan & Morgan will also be the presenting sponsor of Harvest Helpings, food distribution events held throughout eight counties to provide families with a full Thanksgiving meal.

Feeding Northeast Florida is the largest food bank serving Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam & St. Johns counties.

In collaboration with retail partners, manufacturers, and farms, and through innovative direct-service programs and partnerships with schools, senior centers, and veteran and active-duty military organizations, last year they were able to serve over 260,000 people and distribute an estimated 31.9 million pounds of food, which equates to 73,000 meals per day.

To learn more about how to support Feeding Northeast Florida, visit https://feedingnefl.org.