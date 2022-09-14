Harley-Davidson gifts motorcycle to Army veteran who pulled woman from burning car

Harley-Davidson on Wednesday gave a motorcycle to Brian “Amarok” Critton at Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Harley-Davidson on Wednesday gave a motorcycle to a veteran who pulled a woman from a burning car earlier this year.

Brian “Amarok” Critton was presented at Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters in Jacksonville with a motorcycle from Harley-Davidson’s new G.I. Enthusiast Collection.

In March, Critton was riding a Harley-Davidson bike to a WWP event when he came across the scene of a fiery crash and carried a woman from a burning vehicle, the organization said.

Critton served for a decade in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Iraq, and he’s an advocate for veterans’ mental health, sharing his personal stories with his more than 170,000 followers on TikTok, WWP said.

Harley-Davidson chose Critton to receive the bike because of his service on and off the battlefield, WWP said.