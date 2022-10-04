Group of Northeast Florida doctor’s offices collecting supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Supplies are coming in to help the people in Southwest Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The items are much needed for people in the hardest hit areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supplies are coming in to help the people in Southwest Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The items are much needed for people in the hardest hit areas.

The Clay County Fair and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are collecting supplies, and so is a group of local doctor’s offices.

The team at Millennium Physician Group started collecting supplies on Monday. All of its clinics throughout the area are also collecting supplies and then those items will be brought to its corporate office so they can be loaded onto a big truck and sent down to Fort Myers.

Brenda Wilson saw our segment Tuesday about Millennium Physician Group collecting supplies on “The Morning Show” and rushed to the store and a drop-off location.

“They have nothing down there, and I have all I can have. So why not share? I just wish it was more,” Wilson said.

Michelle McCormick with Millennium Physician Group discusses the supply drive that local doctor's offices are holding for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Millennium is a group of doctor’s offices across the state with its headquarters in Fort Myers. With 500,000 patients in the area, most clinics there are shut down — which is why North Florida is sending help, getting lists of what’s needed most.

“We wish we could do more. They’re in such dire need down there. It’s really heartbreaking,” said Casey Jabot, with Millennium Physician Group.

Ten locations from Fernandina Beach to Green Cove Springs are collecting items like non-perishable food, bottled water, toiletries, clothes, paper products, pet supplies, baby supplies, sheets and cleaning products.

7451 103rd St. Suite 8

1201 Monument Road Suite 201

7751 Baymeadows Road East Suite G or H

10131 San Jose Blvd. Unit 24

9995 Gate Parkway North Suite 100

2377 Dunn Ave.

22439 Floria Parke Crossing in Fernandina Beach

705 Ferris St. in Green Cove Springs

1555 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park

Here's a list of the most needed items and the drop-off locations.

“When you look at the photos, you hear from family, friends, colleagues down south, you hear the devastation, and it just touches your heart. It could’ve been us. And this is the best way we can support and get back to love,” said Bonita Perret, who donated supplies.

At Millennium, staffers say the work is hard, but the satisfaction of helping our neighbors makes it all worth it. The supplies keep coming in and will be collected until the end of the day Wednesday.

Staff members at Millennium say they hope to get many more items to help people down in Southwest Florida.

The Clay County Fair is also teaming up with the Sheriff’s Office to collect supplies, and they tell us they need these items the most:

Pillows

Air mattresses

Fans

Flashlights

Baby items

Cleaning supplies

Suitcases

Backpacks

Drop off at the Clay County Fairgrounds continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.