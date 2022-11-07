Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum reopens after hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum reopened after being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The renovated space — representing more than 150 years of Jacksonville’s Black history — celebrated its grand reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Adonnica Toler, the museum director, and her team of volunteers curated items belonging to the founder of the Clara White Mission, Dr. Eartha M.M. White.

The museum is a fresh introduction to White who was a humanitarian, philanthropist, and icon, according to a release.

“Eartha White touched every aspect of society in Jacksonville and across the nation, the release said. “The museum is a collection of several of White’s personal belongings, and is a simulation of what the mission looked like when she lived and worked in the building located at 613 W. Ashley St. There are photographs of what life was like for Blacks living in Historic Lavilla between 1930s and 1960s — a favorite for many visitors, ‘Photos by Weems’ collection.”

The grand reopening of the museum fell on White’s birthday — which was also Election Day.

Location: Clara White Mission 613 W. Ashley Street, 2nd floor

Eartha M.M. White Historical Museum (News4JAX)