‘Meals on Wings’ program at UNF reaches milestone of 100,000 meals delivered to local seniors

The Meals on Wings program is unique since it does not involve canned food.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida (UNF) just celebrated a huge milestone within its Meals on Wings program.

Meals on Wings celebrated the delivery of more than 100,000 meals to homebound older adults — which helps address food insecurity among older adults and provides a solution to hunger issues in the community.

The Meals on Wings program recovers extra food from area hospitals that would normally be wasted and repackages the food into healthful meals. The meals are then delivered to older adults on the waitlist for Meals on Wheels, a release said.

Meals on Wings uses student and staff volunteers to recover food, prepare the meals and provide nutritious food to homebound older adults in Northeast Florida.

Nearly one in 12 seniors face food insecurity with malnutrition in the elderly costing over $51.3 billion in U.S. healthcare costs each year.

“It’s incredible to see what Meals on Wings has accomplished in its delivery of more than 100,000 meals in just a few years,” said Dr. Curt Lox, UNF Brooks College of Health dean. “This program has a direct positive impact on the health of older adults and gives our students an invaluable opportunity to provide meaningful service to the community.”

Meghan Niemczyk, assistant director of the UNF Center for Nutrition and Food Security, was recognized as a 2022 TIAA Bank Community Champion for her work with Meals on Wings during the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans game.