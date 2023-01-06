Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens.

As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every meal looks and tastes delicious before it leaves the UNF kitchen. She is not alone. A “small army” of students and volunteers helps.

Developed by the UNF Center for Nutrition and Food Security, the Meals on Wings program recovers extra food from area hospitals that would normally be wasted and repackages the food into healthful meals.

The meals are then delivered to older adults on the waitlist for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wings uses student and staff volunteers to recover the food, prepare the meals and then deliver them. When the program started a few years ago, it was helping 25 senior citizens. It now serves 250 homebound older adults in Northeast Florida.

Niemczyk, who is also the assistant director of the UNF Center for Nutrition and Food Security, will be featured on the “jumbotron” inside TIAA Bank Field during the Jaguars’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

She said she is excited the city will learn more about the program, which relies on volunteers and donations.

Niemczyk and UNF President Dr. Moez Limayem joined me this morning on The Morning Show, click play below to watch the interview.