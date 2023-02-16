Winn-Dixie shows off 15-foot drivable shopping cart to promote ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn-Dixie wants to give back on Friday — Random Acts of Kindness Day — by helping alleviate hunger in our local communities.

The company is launching its new curbside pickup service and vows to donate $10 to Feeding Northeast Florida for every order placed through the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket websites on Friday, Feb. 17.

The grocer’s new curbside pickup option offers customers additional convenience when they shop online while receiving the same great benefit of in-store prices, savings and promotions.

Those interested in seeing the gigantic, drivable grocery cart in person will be able to find it at the Lakewood Winn-Dixie (1520 W. University Blvd.) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday.