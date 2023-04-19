Jacksonville native, musician Samuel Herb plants a tree for every 1K streams, releases new song on Earth Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One Jacksonville native is helping planet Earth one tree at a time.

Singer/songwriter Samuel Herb is creating a greener and more sustainable future through music. Herb has been planting trees when people stream his music and/or purchase his merchandise.

Herb is preparing to plant his 1,000th tree and is releasing a new single, “To the Trees,” on Friday, April 21 in honor of Earth Day on Saturday.

“The song is a tribute to nature and a call to action for everyone to take care of the environment,” according to a release, “For every 1K streams on the song, Samuel will plant 1 tree through his partnership with onetreeplanted.org, and he will also plant one tree for every piece of merchandise sold from his store.”

Herb’s goal is to not only make people’s ears happy but their planet happy too.

“I hope people are feeling extra Earthy and want to say hi “To the Trees” with me!” Samuel Herb said. “I wanted to thank the trees for always being there to give fresh air and for never telling my secrets while I talk to myself in the woods...”

Click here to check out Herb’s website and for more information.