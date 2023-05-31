Fishweir Elementary School holds celebration for custodian retiring after 30 years of service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Faculty, staff and students at Fishweir Elementary School threw a celebration Wednesday for Renato Valdres — affectionately known as “Mr. Rey” — who is retiring after 30 years of service at the school as their lead custodian.

Students and faculty made signs and gathered to celebrate Valdres’ years of hard work and dedication to the school.

Students and staff said they would miss him and expressed why they appreciated him so much.

“He always greets us when he gets a chance,” Riley, a student, said.

“When I accidentally left things in the classroom, he was her hero and opened the door,” Mackenzie, a student, said.

“He is always super nice and has a positive attitude,” Paisley, a student, said.

“He always gets to a mess quickly,” Thad, a student, said.

“He cleaned out my room first last summer so I could prepare for the year,” Mrs. Adams, a teacher at Fishweir, said.

“He always has the best interest of the students and staff at heart,” Mrs. Evans, a teacher at Fishweir, said.

Channel 4 wants to wish Mr. Valdres a happy retirement! Thank you for everything you have done for Fishweir Elementary School!