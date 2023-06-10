Cancer free 12-year-old gets the ultimate surprise as loved ones gather to celebrate his victory

Bentley Bescript was in for the ultimate surprise as family and friends awaited to celebrate his victory over cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 12-year-old was in for a surprise Friday when his family and friends came together to show him how many people cherish his life.

Bentley Bescript just finished his final chemotherapy treatment for Leukemia, which has been a hectic two-year battle.

Bentley’s mom threw the surprise party for him in Mandarin as a way to shower him with love and celebrate beating cancer.

“These are the people that have been surrounding us,” Heather Segers, Bentley’s mom, said. “My family, my friends, his friends and that’s who I wanted to see and be here when he really rang that bell.”

The party included fabulous food, a fun photo booth and a live DJ spinning some tunes that were sure to get everyone on their feet.

Although wet roads and rough weather delayed his arrival, nothing could stand in the way of this limo-riding VIP from being celebrated by his loved ones. Bentley walked down the red carpet, surrounded by applause and smiles when he arrived.

Segers said Bentley’s road was rough and included a broken leg.

“One of the chemos gave him seizures, so he was in a coma for a week. Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” she said.

His mom said she worked hard to keep the surprise a secret.

“I had to try to get out invitations to all of his friends at school with them going and telling him or spilling the secret,” Segers said.

Word of Bentley’s successful two-year fight against cancer spread like wildfire, prompting political leaders such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to write him letters.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry presents letters to Bently (WJXT)