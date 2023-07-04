Volunteers needed for beach cleanup Wednesday after 4th of July fireworks

Students and parents from Seabreeze Elementary School’s Kelp Club spent a few hours cleaning up debris left by the storm on Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Volunteers will be picking up trash Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. after Tuesday’s Fourth of July celebration at Jacksonville Beach.

Visitors for the fireworks are being asked to collect their trash and dispose of it properly in the receptacles at each walkover because trash left on the beach creates a hazard for wildlife that inhabits the area.

To help clean up whatever is left, volunteers will meet at the beach near Beach Boulevard by the lifeguard station in Jacksonville Beach, on Seagate Avenue at the beach in Neptune Beach, and Atlantic Boulevard near One Ocean Resort.

Anyone younger than 18 must bring an adult.

You are asked to bring water and to wear closed-toe shoes and sunscreen.

Bags will be provided.

Volunteers will be needed until 9 a.m.