New skill alert: 25 students with disabilities learn how to ride bikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 20 students with disabilities dedicated a little over an hour of their day to learning how to enhance their bike riding skills.

Students at the North Florida School of Special Education learned how to ride on two-wheel bicycles using adaptive equipment that included a roller system.

The group, I Can Shine, brought its I Can Bike program to school for the students to learn at a progressive pace.

In just one week, the kids learned how to ride the bike and gained a sense of pride with their new skill set.

“Learning to ride a bike is a skill that everyone should know and it’s such a sad thing when those with special needs may not learn the same that you and I do, so these bikes give them the ability to learn on adaptive equipment,” said Kelly Sammet, I Can Shine bike technician.

They spent 75 minutes once a day for five days is all the time the students needed to up their skills.

By the end of the week, the reward is in seeing the students’ success.

To find out more information about the school, visit northfloridaschool.org.