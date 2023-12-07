Make-A-Wish grants 10-year-old boy’s wish of being a fighter pilot for the day

10-year-old becomes fighter pilot for the day thanks to Make-A-Wish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 10-year-old’s wish to become a fighter pilot came true on Thursday at Jacksonville International Airport.

Easton, who has a blood disorder and was given the opportunity by Make-A-Wish, got to go inside an F-15C Eagle.

Easton and his mother also toured the hangar, tested out aircrew equipment, and explored the air traffic control tower.

The fighter pilot who worked with Easton said he’s a natural!

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Click here to learn more.