Make-A-Wish grants 10-year-old boy’s wish of being a fighter pilot for the day

Carianne Luter, Digital Media & Engagement Manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 10-year-old’s wish to become a fighter pilot came true on Thursday at Jacksonville International Airport.

Easton, who has a blood disorder and was given the opportunity by Make-A-Wish, got to go inside an F-15C Eagle.

Easton and his mother also toured the hangar, tested out aircrew equipment, and explored the air traffic control tower.

The fighter pilot who worked with Easton said he’s a natural!

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Click here to learn more.

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Digital Media and Engagement Manager for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

