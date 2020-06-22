Publix Apron’s Simple Meal with Chef Tony | River City Live

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Preheat oil in large sauté pan on medium-high 4-5 minutes. Coat shrimp with flour and add to pan. Fry 2–3 minutes on each side or until browned and shrimp are opaque. Serve with lemon-caper hollandaise.

Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Lay prosciutto on work surface and place shrimp on bottom of slice; roll up and secure with toothpick.

Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for alternate recipe). Zest lemon (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Add to blender: yolks, lemon zest and juice, hot sauce, and salt to blender. Cover and blend on high 30 seconds. Slowly pour in butter and continue blending 1 more minute. Stir in capers and chives; serve.

Melt butter in small saucepan on low 2–3 minutes or until simmering.

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Heat oil in large sauté pan over medium-high for 3–4 minutes. Add pancetta and cook 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Season chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and pepper; dredge chicken in flour.

Remove pancetta from pan and add chicken. Cook chicken 3–4 minutes on each side, until browned and 165°F; remove from pan. Add shallots, garlic, and red pepper; cook 2–3 minutes or until fragrant.