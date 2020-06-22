Publix Apron’s Simple Meal with Chef Tony | River City Live

Crispy Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 8 peeled/deveined jumbo shrimp, thawed if needed
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 4 slices prosciutto, halved lengthwise
- 8 toothpicks
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup flour
Steps:
- Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Lay prosciutto on work surface and place shrimp on bottom of slice; roll up and secure with toothpick.
- Preheat oil in large sauté pan on medium-high 4-5 minutes. Coat shrimp with flour and add to pan. Fry 2–3 minutes on each side or until browned and shrimp are opaque. Serve with lemon-caper hollandaise.
Lemon-Caper Hollandaise
Total Time - 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)
- 4 large pasteurized eggs, separated for yolks only
- 1 lemon, for zest/juice
- 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons capers, coarsely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, thinly sliced
Steps:
- Melt butter in small saucepan on low 2–3 minutes or until simmering.
- Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for alternate recipe). Zest lemon (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (2 tablespoons). Add to blender: yolks, lemon zest and juice, hot sauce, and salt to blender. Cover and blend on high 30 seconds. Slowly pour in butter and continue blending 1 more minute. Stir in capers and chives; serve.
Chicken Compomare
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 oz pancetta, diced
- 1 1/2 lb chicken breast cutlets
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 1 (14-oz) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 lemon, for juice
- 1/4 cup Italian parsley, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, hand torn
- 1 (5-oz) bag fresh spinach
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup grated Pecorino cheese
Steps:
- Heat oil in large sauté pan over medium-high for 3–4 minutes. Add pancetta and cook 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Season chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and pepper; dredge chicken in flour.
- Remove pancetta from pan and add chicken. Cook chicken 3–4 minutes on each side, until browned and 165°F; remove from pan. Add shallots, garlic, and red pepper; cook 2–3 minutes or until fragrant.
- Add wine, stock, artichoke, tomatoes, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; squeeze lemon into pan for juice; stir until well blended and bring to a simmer. Return chicken to pan and cook until reduced by 3/4. Stir in parsley, basil, spinach, and butter. Top with pancetta and pecorino, serve over pasta.