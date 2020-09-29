River City Live Visits Aqua Swim School

Living in Jacksonville, a city surrounded by water and pools sprawling throughout the community, water safety is extremely important. Aqua Swim School offers a variety of classes and a swim team. Their mission: To share their knowledge and passion for swimming, by empowering safety, fun and proper technique in all their members to achieve their full potential through encouraging excellence. I have witnessed classes firsthand while filming a story on them as they worked with my 5-year-old son. The instructors have a great balance of teaching technique and safety while at the same time allowing kids to be kids.

Aqua Swim School is led by the Owner and Team Leader Nim Shapira. Nim is a 2-time Olympian, who raced in the 2008 & 2012 Olympic Games. Nim has been a member of the National Team of Israel since the age of 15. He has competed at all international levels including the Maccabiah Games, European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympics.

Nim started swim lessons after the tragedy of drowning at age 7 at a birthday party. We talked about his experience, and the fact that drowning happens fast and often there are people around that don’t notice what’s taking place right in front of them. I shared my near drowning experience with Nim. I was around 8 years old and my sister was around 6, we were at a hotel and she drifted past the roped off section dividing the deep section from the shallower water. I saw her struggling and swam over to help. She immediately did what all drowning people do and that is grasped on to whatever they can. In this case it was me, I could barely swim. Her arms were around my neck and her legs around my body. I was being suffocated and sinking at the same time. I somehow made it to the side of the pool, wrestling and kicking my legs. I remember just seeing the ledge of the pool underwater and trying to get there with all my mite, reaching for it with my free hand. My parents were there seconds later to pull us out. The entire episode was probably less than 30 seconds.

I am sure I speak for most parents by saying, it’s hard to watch your child every second of their life, especially when you have other kids that you are also watching. Drowning only takes seconds to occur. Aqua Swim School practices with their student’s various drills that mimic falling into the pool and body control so the kids can float, relax and breathe and then swim out of the pool. It’s a skill set that your child will always have and use. Nim and his team truly are passionate about what they do and are focused on reducing the number of drownings in the area. It’s not every day that you meet a drowning victim that turned into an Olympic swimmer. I am inspired by what Nim has accomplished throughout his swimming career, but even more so for what he has done in helping children learn how to swim.

Mark Payton

Host/Producer

River City Live

Website: https://www.aquaswimclub.com/