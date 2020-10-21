How to Make Hocus Pocus Buns | River City Live

It’s time to make a spooky scary, delicious treat.

And that’s not just because the calories are through the roof. I mean, it’s Halloween. So who’s counting?

These are called Hocus Pocus buttons, and there’s a reason for the magical name. And while we make these, we’ll chat a little bit about the iconic Halloween classic Hocus Pocus from back in 1993. But first, here’s what we’ll need:

one can of ready to bake crescent rolls

three tblspns of butter

cinnamon sugar

marshmallows

Line a baking sheet and pre-heat oven to 375. Dip each marshmallow into melted butter then roll in the cinnamon sugar and place on a crescent strip. Roll up and pinch each crescent closed.

Bake at 375 for twelve minutes.

While they are baking...let’s see how you do on these Hocus Pocus movie trivia questions.

1)Was Hocus Pocus a Halloween movie?

2) What major movie star reportedly auditioned for the role of Max?

3) Is there a sequel planned

Answers are below!

1) No, it was actually in theaters in July and it wasn’t a huge hit. That didn’t come until much later.

2) Leonardo DiCaprio

3)Things were moving in that direction pre COVID with all three stars Bette Midler kathina, Jimmy and Sarah Jessica Parker all on board.

Now, back to our Hocus Pocus buns. Here’s the magical part. When you pull the crescent rolls apart, they will appear empty. The marshmallow, sugar and butter bake right into the roll and they are now hollow, yet still sweet and delicious.

Enjoy!