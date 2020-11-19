Support A Local Family-Owned Bakery! | River City Live

The holiday season just got a little sweeter!

Liberty Bakery, located on Bowden Rd, is a family-owned bakery that has been bringing smiles to customers faces for years. Carol and her husband Bob took over the bakery after the previous owner, their daughter, moved to Japan.

Carol, Bob and their team create a variety of desserts that they rotate each week that can satisfy your sweet tooth. Or, if you want something specific, they can create pretty much and dessert as long as they have a recipe and ingredients are accessible!

You can find out more by checking out their drive-thru location on Bowden Rd or by visiting their Facebook page: Liberty Bakery.