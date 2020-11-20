6th Annual Kindness Calendar For Kids | River City Live

Since 2015, we have created a printable calendar for the month of December that we call our Kindness Calendar for Kids. Because 2020 (obviously), and everyone, everywhere could use a little more love and kindness, we decided to extend the Kindness Calendar by a few days. For the first time ever, we are including Thanksgiving and the last few days of November. That means this year, there are 36 days and 36 ways to show kindness. We are pleased to bring you an updated calendar for 2020 — complete with more resources on how to give. Each day, there is a suggestion for a random act of kindness that even your youngest child can do to show friendliness, gratitude, consideration, and generosity.

Our hope is that these small acts start a conversation about giving and gratitude with our kids, inspiring us to do more for those around us. Similar to last year, we have included links below to several of the resources mentioned on the calendar, which will have additional information including wish lists, addresses, how to donate, and more, so be sure to bookmark this page throughout the next month!