Jax Best BBQ: Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ | River City Live

When I began my nomadic lifestyle, I had no idea there were so many flavors and styles when it comes to BBQ. I knew brisket, ribs, sausage and chicken. East Texas style. Hickory wood, ketchup based sauce and keep it moving.

After living in Arkansas, Colorado and North Carolina with a bunch of random couch surfing stops in between, I was beyond elated to land in Jacksonville. I have learned about the melting pot of styles on display here and I have to be honest. Most times, my eyes are bigger than my stomach. Though you might not be able to believe that when you see me.

I digress!

As part of our Jax Best campaign presented by Visit Jacksonville, I am honored to announce that Woodpecker’s Backyard BBQ was voted best BBQ by you, our local experts. I have visited the St. Augustine venue a few times and I am most definitely a huge fan. They introduced me to Datil infused flavors in their sausage and beans. The turkey is out of this world. If you get brisket, mix that lean with burnt ends. You will thank me later. They also wow with the infectious family vibe given off by owner Lisa Marston which has customers coming back again and again.

Bearded Pig finished second in our poll. It opened in the San Marco a few years ago with high end chefs looking to showcase their pit master kills with an inviting family ambience. They offer wings along with staples of brisket, ribs and sausage. Chase any of those with local craft beers or a Coke machine with more flavors than Skittles, everyone will be happy campers when they leave. Oh and they are expanding!

ABBQ Meat & Drink launched out near Atlantic Beach about 2 years ago. They have a number of specially made smokers to ensure the meat never runs out. Focused on Texas style Q, they offer the regular flair; but they have tweaked the game for the beach community with the addition of burgers and a grouper sandwich. That one caught me off guard, but it is soooo worth it.

There were over 20 restaurants and food trucks nominated for this particular category, but you guys voted these as the top 3. Make sure you keep checking in and make your voice heard as we announce winners and switch to new categories each month. Jax Best presented by Visit Jacksonville where you’re the local expert!