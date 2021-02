We’re looking forward to having Beaches Go Green join us today to talk about this awesome event! There will be three locations for the upcoming clean-up on Saturday, February 20th: Atlantic Blvd Beach Access, Ocean Front Park, and Mickler Beach Access.

Please wear masks and socially distance when possible. You can learn more about the event and about helping the environment by visiting the Beaches Go Green Facebook page or by going to beachesgogreen.org.