Sometimes a product comes along that just makes your life easier.

Our friend Anne Roy joins us today with some practical gadgets that will help you have a better 2021.

Sheet Mask

theaftermask.com

Microdermabrasion On-the-Go

trophyskin.com

Reusable silicone Food Savers

foodhuggers.com

Portable Monitor

sidetrak.com

Storytelling Robot

pillarlearning.com