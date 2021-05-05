Advice From the Pros: Staying Safe In the Heat! | River City Live

The Florida Avengers are a women’s full contact tackle football team playing in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC). They call Jacksonville and the surrounding area home.
Tips to stay safe in the heat:
- Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.
- Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.
- Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
- Never leave children or pets in cars.
- Check the local news for health and safety updates.
To find out more go to the Avengers Facebook page or go to https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/extremeheat/index.html.