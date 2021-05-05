National Super Hero Day Trivia! with Trivia Nation | River City Live

Trivia Nation has a wide range of trivia shows around the First Coast. You can find a show by looking at trivianation.com.

General Knowledge: The meat and potatoes of trivia, our general knowledge show is similar to a Jeopardy! or Trivial Pursuit game, with questions for everyone from 8-80! This game is ideal for family restaurants or bars/pubs.

80s, 90s, 00s: Geared for people aged 25-45, our pop culture shows feature questions from that time period! We’ve even added some early 2000s questions for the younger twenty-somethings! This game features a variety of movie and music questions and really gets the party started. Pop culture shows are both family-friendly and adult-only establishment approved!

50s, 60s, 70s: This game is all about pop culture during the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s! Interestingly enough too, the main demographic for this game?? People in their 50s, 60s, and 70s!! This was designed specifically for our country club set and some of our venues in St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. Great times!