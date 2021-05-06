Kicking Off National Park Week with Timucuan Preserve | River City Live

The grounds for Fort Caroline National Memorial and Kingsley Plantation are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.

The Theodore Roosevelt Area is open from sunrise to sunset, however restroom facilities are only open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Point is open from sunrise to sunset.

The Ribault Monument associated with Fort Caroline National Memorial is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Spanish Pond, associated with Fort Caroline National Memorial, is open from sunrise to sunset.

The Ribault Club, an interagency visitor center, is open Wednesday - Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All National Park Service areas of the Timucuan Preserve are closed on Thanksgiving, December 25th, and January 1.