Vegan Friendly Alternatives with Publix | River City Live

Publix is dedicated to providing a work environment where associates are encouraged to learn, grow and give back. That’s why we are proud to announce for the 24th consecutive year, Publix has been honored as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, ranking No. 42. We are 1 of only 5 companies to have made the list every year since its inception in 1998.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Publix has been recognized as 1 of Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For, ranking No. 11. This list debuted in 2019 and features only companies with more than 100,000 employees.

Why do associates love working at Publix? The reasons are many. At the heart of it all, we are a family that cares for each other. We also provide associates with excellent benefits, ownership, stability, career growth, community spirit, and commitment to diversity and sustainability.