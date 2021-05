42nd Historic Springfield Home + Garden Tour | River City Live

AFTER A YEAR ON PAUSE, THE HISTORIC SPRINGFIELD HOME + GARDEN TOUR RETURNS FOR ITS 42ND YEAR. SPAR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KELLY RICH SAT WITH RANCE ADAMS TO TALK ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT. THERE WILL BE 9 HOMES ON THE TOUR THIS YEAR WITH LIMITED INTERIOR TOURING. THE FOCUS WILL PRIMARILY BE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE CHECKING OUT THE HOMES’ GARDEN AREAS. SPAR IS EXCITED TO RECONNECT WITH THE JACKSONVILLE COMMUNITY AND SHOWCASE HOW MUCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD HAS EXPANDED.