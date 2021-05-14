Pushing the Boundaries with a World Record Holder | River City Live

Guinness World Record breaker, extreme athlete and visionary entrepreneur Ben Jacoby told River City Live’s Eden Kendall that he is determined to push the boundaries once again and try to beat the clock on Spring-loaded stilts in the London Marathon. Jacoby is currently the world-record holder as the fastest man running 100 meters on spring-loaded stilts. He broke the record at Burning Man in the summer of 2018, and then again a few months later in Boulder, Colorado with a time of 13.4 seconds. Now, Jacoby is using his physical strength and persistence to race on stilts in the London Marathon. He and his team are documenting his journey in a short documentary that will air on his YouTube Channel, The Ben Jacoby.

Learn more at www.thebenjacoby.com