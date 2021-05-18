Let’s Talk About How We Talk | River City Live

Looking for a breakthrough in your relationships and life? Coach and author, Mary Lyn Jenkins, joined River City Live today, and told us how her book, The Transformative Power of Language, is for anyone ready to practice. She says that choosing your words wisely is probably the most important shift you could ever make. In other words, says Jenkins, “Let’s talk about how we talk!”

She explains in her book that language starts war and it confirms marriage. When you really think about it, language is powerful; at the end of the day, all we’ve really got is our word. When we take the practice of speaking as the very thing that creates, reclaiming the value of our spoken words becomes a daily habit. What we tell ourselves and what we say to others might just be the key to change. And the only way to master language is IN speaking - so try these things every day and let’s create some powerful shifts in life through what we say.

Speaking - sharing common default language (should, we might, maybe, some day) and speaking from intention - (personal responsibility, by-when, time integrity)

Vision - everything begins with a vision. That iPhone was one man’s vision one day a long time ago. We can talk through the importance of vision and putting it into language - and ultimately fine-tuning to goals.

Learn more about Mary Lyn Jenkins and The Transformative Power of Language when you visit her at www.livebigfish.com