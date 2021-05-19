Emancipation Celebration Day Tomorrow! | River City Live

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, James Weldon Johnson Park and the City of Jacksonville are excited to announce the first annual Jacksonville Emancipation Celebration. The festival will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in an effort to educate the community about the historical significance of Florida’s observed Emancipation Day.

Jacksonville’s Emancipation Celebration will feature local African American food trucks and vendors, live performances from Jacksonville’s best musicians, dancers and poets, fun activities for the kids, a Community Art Project and a historical display. Local historical organizations will also lend their expertise to weave educational stories throughout the performances and activities. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and close out at 8 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park.