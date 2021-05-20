Jax Best Pet Boarding: Bark On Park | River City Live

Pet owners love their fur babies and both tend to have separation anxiety during work hours or if the humans go on a pet free vacation. So both parties are always on the lookout for the perfect place to board their dogs to put everyone’s mind at ease. You, our local experts, voted Bark on Park as Jax Best Pet boarding as part of our Jax Best Campaign presented by Visit Jacksonville.

Rance dropped by to present the Pittmans their plaque for winning. He discovered there is even more going on beyond pet boarding… they are a one stop shop for animal lovers in historic 5 Points.