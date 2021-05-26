The Jax Public Library is Offering a Fun Incentive For Kids Summer Reading

Jax Library Summer Programs and Story Time Heats Up

The Jacksonville Public Library encourages kids of all ages to read at least 15 minutes a day to spur brain activity. This summer they are taking it up a notch as they reintroduce their summer reading programs as well as outdoor, interactive Story Time events at various library locations. Kids who accomplish the reading goals get special prizes and very young ones who attend a Story Time get a swag bag. Rance Adams met with Chris Boivan and Storyteller Joe Gaskin to see what the summer vibe will be.