Coliseum of Comics Arlington Grand Opening! | River City Live

Coliseum of Comics, the largest comics and collectibles retailer in the Southeast, recently opened their new Arlington location located at 9344 Atlantic Blvd.

Phil Boyle, President of the Coliseum chain, also announced a new Jacksonville Oakleaf store currently in development with an tentative opening date of June 19th, 2021. The Altered Egos location has been closed (except for curbside pickup) since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“We keep having customers ask us when we were opening on the west side of Jacksonville, and we’re thrilled to say “June 19th” now. Altered Egos was already in the area, and owner Jonathan Bates was looking to get out of running a store while ensuring that the customers who have supported him for so long were taken care of. It was a confluence of events, and we’re very happy to welcome the comic fans from the Oakleaf area into the Coliseum community,” he said.

Coliseum of Comics has been an advocate and active partner in bringing literacy through comics to both reluctant readers and to those who enjoy the graphic storytelling medium. The chain, now in its 38th year of operation, has eight stores in Orlando, Clermont, Kissimmee, Tampa, Lakeland, and Jacksonville.

For additional information, visit www.coliseumofcomics.com.