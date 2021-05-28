Partly Cloudy icon
Momprenuer Marketplace Spotlighting Local Author Coco Roberts | River City Live

Momprenuer Marketplace" Spotlighting Local Author Coco Roberts
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Coco Roberts, author and owner of Coco Robert’s Books,  joined us  to discuss mental wellness, and how journaling can play a role.  Roberts explained that journaling  is a great way to reduce stress, improve mood, manage anxiety, and be able to cope with depression. Journaling is also a way, she says,  to track day to day symptoms so that one may recognize triggers that  and learn way to  control them. It also helps, she says, to sort your feelings.  

You can use any type notebook to journal or purchase one at www.cocorobertsbooks.com or Amazon.

