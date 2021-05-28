Momprenuer Marketplace Spotlighting Local Author Coco Roberts | River City Live

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Coco Roberts, author and owner of Coco Robert’s Books, joined us to discuss mental wellness, and how journaling can play a role. Roberts explained that journaling is a great way to reduce stress, improve mood, manage anxiety, and be able to cope with depression. Journaling is also a way, she says, to track day to day symptoms so that one may recognize triggers that and learn way to control them. It also helps, she says, to sort your feelings.

