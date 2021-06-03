Publix Simple Meals Recipe: Barbecue Shrimp and citrus Fennel Salad | River City Live

Ingredients
- 1 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 1 large orange
- ⅓ cup cinnamon toasted almonds
- 1 ½ tablespoons barbecue seasoning
- 1 teaspoon blackening seasoning
- Large zip-top bag
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
- 5 oz spring mix salad blend
- ½ cup dried, sweetened cranberries
- ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Vidalia onion dressing
Prep
- Preheat oven to broil. Thaw shrimp, if needed.
- Line 2 baking sheets with foil.
- Peel orange; cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Chop almonds.
Steps
- Combine barbecue and blackening seasonings in bag; add shrimp and shake to coat evenly. Arrange shrimp in single layer on baking sheet (wash hands). Broil 5–6 minutes until shrimp turn pink and opaque.
- Place orange slices on second baking sheet. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Broil oranges 3–4 minutes or until sugar has caramelized.
- Combine remaining ingredients (except 2 tablespoons dressing) in salad bowl, tossing to coat greens. Transfer to serving platter. Top salad with shrimp and orange slices; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons dressing. Serve.