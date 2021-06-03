Mostly Cloudy icon
Publix Simple Meals Recipe: Barbecue Shrimp and Citrus Fennel Salad | River City Live

Ingredients

  • 1 lb large peeled/deveined shrimp
  • Nonstick aluminum foil
  • 1 large orange
  • ⅓ cup cinnamon toasted almonds
  • 1 ½ tablespoons barbecue seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon blackening seasoning
  • Large zip-top bag
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
  • 5 oz spring mix salad blend
  • ½ cup dried, sweetened cranberries
  • ½ cup crumbled blue cheese
  • ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons Vidalia onion dressing

Prep

  • Preheat oven to broil. Thaw shrimp, if needed.
  • Line 2 baking sheets with foil.
  • Peel orange; cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Chop almonds.

Steps

  1. Combine barbecue and blackening seasonings in bag; add shrimp and shake to coat evenly. Arrange shrimp in single layer on baking sheet (wash hands). Broil 5–6 minutes until shrimp turn pink and opaque.
  2. Place orange slices on second baking sheet. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Broil oranges 3–4 minutes or until sugar has caramelized.
  3. Combine remaining ingredients (except 2 tablespoons dressing) in salad bowl, tossing to coat greens. Transfer to serving platter. Top salad with shrimp and orange slices; drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons dressing. Serve.

