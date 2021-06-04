Accessible Mental Health Counseling for Kids | River City Live

Though Mental Health Awareness Month ended in May, the conversations should never stop.

Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS), a national leader in trauma-informed care, has been serving children and families in this community since their founding in 1902. CHS counselors help kids, teens, families and individuals to cope with heightened stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges by providing critical, accessible treatment in multiple formats including meeting with local families at home, in school and even online via telehealth.

Jodie Bielman and Matt South dropped by the River City Live Studios to talk about accessible mental health counseling for kids, teens and adults here in Northeast Florida.