Publix Kitchen Recipe: Shrimp Bruschetta with Lemon Kale Pesto & Shaved Asiago | River City Live

VIP Food and Wine Experience: Monterey Wine Country at Publix Aprons Cooking School in Jacksonville.
Enjoy a tantalizing selection of chef-inspired bites paired with Monterey wines. Savor an hour of aperitifs and maybe stay for dinner after.
Start the evening with a VIP food and wine reception. Come sample wines, each paired with a Chef-inspired creation. Wine reception starts at 6 p.m.
If these wines inspire your taste buds, please also sign up for Seafood Extravaganza (2-course) dinner that follows at 7 p.m. Just go back to our calendar and see the dinner at 7 p.m. on the same day.
A separate registration for $30 is required for the 2-course dinner that follows.
For a truly great experience we recommend signing up for both the reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m., but you could also sign up for just the reception or just dinner.
Each experience requires a separate ticket.
Menu
VIP food & wine reception small bites menu - $25
(wine reception features small bites and wine sampling)
- Caramelized Onion & Gruyere Tartlets with Candied Pancetta
- Shrimp Bruschetta with Lemon Kale Pesto & Shaved Asiago
- Mediterranean Chicken Pops with White Balsamic Syrup
- Seared Duck with Apple Slaw & Peppercorn Aioli
For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-food-and-wine-experience-monterey-wine-country-tickets-144437978883?aff=ebdsoporgprofile