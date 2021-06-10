Publix Kitchen Recipe: Shrimp Bruschetta with Lemon Kale Pesto & Shaved Asiago | River City Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VIP Food and Wine Experience: Monterey Wine Country at Publix Aprons Cooking School in Jacksonville.

Enjoy a tantalizing selection of chef-inspired bites paired with Monterey wines. Savor an hour of aperitifs and maybe stay for dinner after.

Start the evening with a VIP food and wine reception. Come sample wines, each paired with a Chef-inspired creation. Wine reception starts at 6 p.m.

If these wines inspire your taste buds, please also sign up for Seafood Extravaganza (2-course) dinner that follows at 7 p.m. Just go back to our calendar and see the dinner at 7 p.m. on the same day.

A separate registration for $30 is required for the 2-course dinner that follows.

For a truly great experience we recommend signing up for both the reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m., but you could also sign up for just the reception or just dinner.

Each experience requires a separate ticket.

Menu

VIP food & wine reception small bites menu - $25

(wine reception features small bites and wine sampling)

Caramelized Onion & Gruyere Tartlets with Candied Pancetta

Shrimp Bruschetta with Lemon Kale Pesto & Shaved Asiago

Mediterranean Chicken Pops with White Balsamic Syrup

Seared Duck with Apple Slaw & Peppercorn Aioli

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-food-and-wine-experience-monterey-wine-country-tickets-144437978883?aff=ebdsoporgprofile