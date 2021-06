Tips to Shop on Amazon Prime Day! | River City Live

Now through Sunday, June 20, Prime members can get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on select products from small businesses on Amazon. More than 300,000 small business sellers are eligible in this deal. Reznikov said this incentive is part of Amazon’s effort to invest $100 million in small businesses. To learn more about this deal, visit amazon.com/supportsmall

You can also utilize Alexa to grant you early access to some sales. Starting on June 18 at noon, you can shop these early access deals by asking your device, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

