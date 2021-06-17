Tips to Shop on Amazon Prime Day! | River City Live

Amazon Prime Day is June 21st & 22nd and Megan Killis joined us to give you tips and tricks on how to shop and save money
- Make sure you are a prime member (sign up for free trial it you aren’t)
- Now through Sunday, June 20, Prime members can get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on select products from small businesses on Amazon. More than 300,000 small business sellers are eligible in this deal. Reznikov said this incentive is part of Amazon’s effort to invest $100 million in small businesses. To learn more about this deal, visit amazon.com/supportsmall.
- Create an Amazon wish list on the site prior to prime day
- You can also utilize Alexa to grant you early access to some sales. Starting on June 18 at noon, you can shop these early access deals by asking your device, “Alexa, what are my deals?”
- Bigger deals are usually Amazon products (echo dots, firesticks, fire tablets)
- The day before Prime Day, open the Amazon app, tap the menu button (three short horizontal lines) and select “Today’s Deals.” Then, in the “Availability” drop-down menu, choose “Upcoming.” Scroll down, and you’ll be able to see all the deals that will drop over the next 24 hours. If you see a deal you want to get when it goes live, tap “Watch this deal.” That’ll ensure that you get a notification when the deal goes live.
- Many retailers will have similar sales as Amazon on prime day, so be prepared to shop around for the best deal