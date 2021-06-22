Safer Summers Start with CPR | River City Live

Summer, and any season, will be a whole lot safer if you and your loved ones know CPR. Sheretta Joseph, with Caring Hands, joined RCL today to talk about an upcoming free class.

She explained that the CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of adult Hands-Only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and mild and severe airway block for adults, children, and infants. Skills are taught in a dynamic group environment using the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which provides students with the most hands-on CPR practice time possible. The Community CPR Training is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card to meet a job requirement. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life.

To learn more visit https://caringhandssupports.com or call 904-449-7977.