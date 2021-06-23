Restoring Cast Iron with Jax Pan Man | River City Live

Our Friend the Digger Dude Lance Lovell is usually joins us with some really cool fossils, but today he came by with exciting news about one of his new hobbies... restoring cast iron. Lance, or when he’s working on pans, The Jax Pan Man, says that with some extra effort, old cast iron can be restored to look almost brand new. Watch as he shows us some before and afters of pans and other cast iron items that he has restored. If you have an item you would like Lance to make like-new, just visit him on Facebook at Jax Pan Man.